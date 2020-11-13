SUTTON, James John Passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in his 73rd year. He was born in Ottawa and was the son of Dorothy and Jack Sutton. Jim was a loving husband to Barbara (nee Kimbley) Sutton who together were married for 51 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Kim (Matt Williamson) of Winnipeg and Rob (Samantha) Sutton of Freelton. Grandfather to Abby, Ryan and Christopher. Survived by brothers Dave (Isabel) Sutton of Oshawa, Len (Donna) Sutton of Toronto and sister-in law Laureen (Peter) DeMartini of Wasaga Beach. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Stewart, Bob, his sisters Linda and Charlotte. He worked for the Toronto Star for over 30 years and was a volunteer firefighter in the Town of Caledon for over 20 years. Jim loved music especially that of the King of Rock & Roll – Elvis Presley. At Jim's request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer Society of Georgian Bay, Canadian Cancer Society
, or Hospice Georgian Triangle – Campbell House. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.affordablecremation.ca