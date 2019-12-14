Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JOSEPH COX. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

COX, JAMES JOSEPH Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 92 at Mackenzie Health LTC. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Doreen. Cherished father of Joyce and father-in-law to Louie, proud grandfather to Shauna and James. Remembered by all for his love of the bagpipes and his gentle spirit. James was a member of the Toronto Scottish Regiment Pipe Band until retirement. He played for the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. He was Pipe Sergeant for the Caledonia Society of Scarborough Pipe Band where he made lifelong friends. Special thanks to his care givers and staff at Mackenzie Health LTC for their exceptional care of James. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., at the Holy Cross Funeral Home - Chapel of St. Joseph, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill (West of Bayview Ave.). Reception to follow at the funeral home. Online condolences and directions may be found at





COX, JAMES JOSEPH Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 92 at Mackenzie Health LTC. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Doreen. Cherished father of Joyce and father-in-law to Louie, proud grandfather to Shauna and James. Remembered by all for his love of the bagpipes and his gentle spirit. James was a member of the Toronto Scottish Regiment Pipe Band until retirement. He played for the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. He was Pipe Sergeant for the Caledonia Society of Scarborough Pipe Band where he made lifelong friends. Special thanks to his care givers and staff at Mackenzie Health LTC for their exceptional care of James. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., at the Holy Cross Funeral Home - Chapel of St. Joseph, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill (West of Bayview Ave.). Reception to follow at the funeral home. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close