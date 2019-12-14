COX, JAMES JOSEPH Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 92 at Mackenzie Health LTC. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Doreen. Cherished father of Joyce and father-in-law to Louie, proud grandfather to Shauna and James. Remembered by all for his love of the bagpipes and his gentle spirit. James was a member of the Toronto Scottish Regiment Pipe Band until retirement. He played for the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. He was Pipe Sergeant for the Caledonia Society of Scarborough Pipe Band where he made lifelong friends. Special thanks to his care givers and staff at Mackenzie Health LTC for their exceptional care of James. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:45 a.m., at the Holy Cross Funeral Home - Chapel of St. Joseph, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill (West of Bayview Ave.). Reception to follow at the funeral home. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019