Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES JOSEPH SEGAL. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Service 1:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 View Map Shiva 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM 1177 Yonge St., suite 511 Toronto , ON View Map Service 8:00 PM 1177 Yonge St., suite 511 View Map Obituary

SEGAL, JAMES JOSEPH September 19, 1981 - December 13, 2019 Jamie passed peacefully on December 13, 2019, surrounded by love. He is the cherished son of Murray Segal and Susan Segal (née Emond) and stepson of Michal Fairburn. Loving brother to Robert and Alexander and stepbrother to Liam and Jessie Zsolt. Named after the late Joel Segal. Beautiful grandson of Robert and Mary Emond, Sylvia and Marvin Fisher, and stepgrandson of Sheila and the late William Fairburn. Adored by the entire Segal, Emond, Fairburn family. Jamie was our champion. He was a gentle soul and always considerate of others. He was wise, thoughtful, and principled. He had a mischievous sense of humour. Jamie had a quiet voice accompanied by a deep inner strength. He had a generous heart. He was incredibly devoted and loyal. His smile could melt an ice age and his courage knew no bounds. He made the world a better place. For their compassion and professionalism, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mark Doherty, Dr. Yee Ung, Dr. Sarah Torabi, Dr. Elizabeth Amos, Dr. John Klukach and the countless dedicated medical professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, the Odette Cancer Centre, and the Latner Palliative Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital. In honour of Jamie, contributions may be made to CAMH, CMHA-Toronto or the . Remembrance service on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. Immediate Family will then proceed to interment, while guests gather for reception, which the family will join following interment. Shiva will be held for one night at 1177 Yonge St., suite 511, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., service at 8:00 p.m. (Entrance off of Summerhill Ave.).

SEGAL, JAMES JOSEPH September 19, 1981 - December 13, 2019 Jamie passed peacefully on December 13, 2019, surrounded by love. He is the cherished son of Murray Segal and Susan Segal (née Emond) and stepson of Michal Fairburn. Loving brother to Robert and Alexander and stepbrother to Liam and Jessie Zsolt. Named after the late Joel Segal. Beautiful grandson of Robert and Mary Emond, Sylvia and Marvin Fisher, and stepgrandson of Sheila and the late William Fairburn. Adored by the entire Segal, Emond, Fairburn family. Jamie was our champion. He was a gentle soul and always considerate of others. He was wise, thoughtful, and principled. He had a mischievous sense of humour. Jamie had a quiet voice accompanied by a deep inner strength. He had a generous heart. He was incredibly devoted and loyal. His smile could melt an ice age and his courage knew no bounds. He made the world a better place. For their compassion and professionalism, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mark Doherty, Dr. Yee Ung, Dr. Sarah Torabi, Dr. Elizabeth Amos, Dr. John Klukach and the countless dedicated medical professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, the Odette Cancer Centre, and the Latner Palliative Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital. In honour of Jamie, contributions may be made to CAMH, CMHA-Toronto or the . Remembrance service on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. Immediate Family will then proceed to interment, while guests gather for reception, which the family will join following interment. Shiva will be held for one night at 1177 Yonge St., suite 511, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., service at 8:00 p.m. (Entrance off of Summerhill Ave.). Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.