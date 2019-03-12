STYKES, JAMES JOSEPH March 12, 1930 – March 10, 2019 Passed away with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 88. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Betty. Cherished father of Kathy (André), Jennifer (Rick) and Brenda (Andy). Loving grandfather of Melissa (Hubert), Ryan, Shannon, Keira, Tegan, Kristen and great-grandfather of Luke and Zoe. Visitation and service will take place at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Road, Whitby, L1M 1W9. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th. Service with reception to follow will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019