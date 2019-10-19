Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kenneth ASHMAN. View Sign Obituary

ASHMAN, James Kenneth Peacefully, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Revera Bough Beeches Place Retirement Residence, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of Janet Olsen (Ron) and Peter. He was the devoted Bamp of his granddaughter Gillian Olsen. Born in Toronto, Jim grew up in the west end of Toronto and graduated from Etobicoke Collegiate in 1949. In 1953 he graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Commerce and Finance. Jim joined Canadian General Electric in 1953 and enjoyed 31 years of service, culminating in his position as Division Finance Manager. From 1984 to 1986 he was Vice-President Finance and Admin at JM Schneider Inc. and in 1987 Jim joined Black Photo as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He retired in 1997. While serving as attendants at the wedding of close friends in June 1958, Jim met Jean Sheppard. Jean was teaching occupational therapy at McGill and Jim was on the audit staff at CGE in Toronto. While keeping the airlines and trains busy in the interim they were married on June 20, 1959 in St. John's Anglican Church, York Mills. In addition to his activities as a volunteer to a number of organizations over the course of his life, most recently as a Public Member on the Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Jim enjoyed table tennis, curling, travelling, watching sports and reading. Jim will be dearly missed by all who knew him. At Jim's request a private family service was held at St. John's Anglican Church, York Mills (yesterday) with interment in the family plot in the churchyard. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through



