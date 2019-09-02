Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES KENNETH WHEELER Jr.. View Sign Service Information Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel 1 Mary Street Bracebridge , ON P1L 2B6 (705)-645-2257 Obituary

WHEELER, JR., JAMES KENNETH It is with heavy hearts and fond memories that we announce the death of our dear Jim, our rock, at the Pines, on August 27, 2019. Survived by his wife, Claudette, daughter Danielle (Tim), granddaughters Jaimie, Lindsey (John), Jennifer (Andrew), great-grandsons Colton, Grayden and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. Also, left to mourn him are his sister-in-law Chic Medhurst (Alf), brother-in-law Gerrard Mannella (Patricia) numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his father, James Kenneth Wheeler, Sr. nephew of railway baron, Sir William McKenzie, mother Frances Clare Heffering of the internationally renowned horse breeding/racing family of Big Jim Heffering. Jim was an educator par excellence with secondary schools in North York Board of Education. He had great compassion for disadvantaged youth. Jim and Claudette travelled the world and spent many winters in Portugal. Jim also travelled with his great friend John Carrick to many countries around the world and to golf courses in Ireland and Scotland. His most favourite place to travel to was Wheeler's Point on the Key River, a point so pretty that it was painted by A.J. Casson of the Group of Seven. Special thanks to Jim's dear friends, Bruce and Deborah Cameron, Graydon Knappet, Al Gentle, Dr. Kay Cross, Mary Jean Foster, Audrey Fisher, Diane and Mike O'Hara, Arlie and Gordon Freer who brightened his days, to Dr. Liao who took great care of Jim over many years, Dr. Gleason, Dr. Moran, Dr. Dekert and Dr. Fam of St. Michael's Hospital, to the staff of the Pines, Closing the Gap and SMMH who looked after Jim with such care and compassion. Thank you to Father Peter and the parishioners of St. Joseph's Church who supported Jim spiritually. There will be a memorial mass on Friday, October 11th, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bracebridge. A donation to the Children's Foundation of Muskoka or The Pines would be a fine way to honour our dear Jim. Personal condolences may be offered at

