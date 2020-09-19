JAMES KILBURN

KILBURN, JAMES April 2, 1941 - September 8, 2020 City: Toronto It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the passing of Jim Kilburn. Jim fought health issues over the past few years with the determination and stubbornness that served him well in life. But, in the end, he departed peacefully, at home, with Linda, his wife of 52 years, as ever, by his side. He has joined his parents, Fred and Vera, brother Terry, friends who went before and his beloved Buster and Simba. Jim lived a full and wonderful life. In 1968 he married the love of his life and true soul mate, Linda, and they embarked on their adventures together. With his amazing memory and eye for detail, air traffic control was the perfect job for him. He was good at it and even thrived on the stress and responsibility of being CATCA's Ontario Representative for a number of years. Through his job, Jim and Linda travelled the world, forging the friendships that were so dear to him. Jim retired from "the tower" after a 25 year career in the job that he loved. After acquiring a house in Nova Scotia in 1980, part of his heart resided year long in Musquodoboit Harbour, even if he was in Toronto. He loved "Muskie" and truly found peace there. Jim had many passions. He loved every car he ever owned to the point that, when it came time to part from them, he often didn't. Many of them are still around. Jim had many collections and leaves behind an amazing amount of stuff and a bewildered Linda, wondering what she is going to do with it all. He was an avid theatre buff and armchair golfer. He was a collector of music, whether it was on cassettes, CDs or his huge collection of vinyl LPs. Although not a musician himself, Jim truly had music in his soul and loved, especially, his jazz. Jim was a colourful character, extremely proficient at cursing. But those who knew him were aware of his soft heart. He was fiercely independent and, to paraphrase some of the music that he loved, he did it his way. Hopefully, free from the destruction and limitations of illness, he now has peace. He can easily be imagined watching a sunset over his beloved Nova Scotia harbour with a glass of wine in his hand, smooth jazz playing and a couple of cats curled up at his side. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in April, 2021, on his 80th birthday, for friends and family to gather and reminisce and to raise a glass in his honour. Jim would enjoy that. If desired, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Ontario Lung Association or perhaps a charity of your choice that helps animals in need.



