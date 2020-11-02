LATIMER, JAMES February 29, 1944 - October 30, 2020 Jim passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by his loving family, wife Marilyn of 51 years, son Trevor (Julie) and daughter Julie (Mike). He will be forever missed by his cherished granddaughters Lyla, Madeline, Emily and Alison. Jim leaves a lifetime of happy memories shared with his extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who were summer neighbours at his beloved Lake Louisa. He was a devoted father; for his daughter Julie, Jimmy was a wingman, a confidante, a friend to share bike rides and movies, and a dance partner and for son Trevor, he was a man's man, a coach, a teammate and mentor. Jim, (Jimmy) is remembered universally for his unrivaled sense of humour, his athleticism, his charm and curiosity, and, most of all, his quest to enjoy life. If he could, Jim wanted to leave you just a little bit brighter with a laugh to carry you through the day. Jim moved from Montreal to Toronto in 1969 and enjoyed a long career in sales at DRG/Winpak. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, in Quebec. We give special thanks to nieces, Diane Curtis and Carolyn Acres for their ongoing support and comfort to Jim and to Marilyn. Their assistance was immeasurable and so is our appreciation in return. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.



