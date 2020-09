MURPHY, James Lewis Suddenly, on September 2, 2020, in his 74th year. Beloved son of the late Jim and Jessie (Smith) Murphy. Much loved brother of Wendy (Jack), Susan (Jim), Terry (Gill) and the late Scott (Michele). Due to Covid restrictions there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store