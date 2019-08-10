Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Granite Club 2350 Bayview Avenue View Map Obituary

KAPPELE, James Logan BASc., P.Eng (4T8) On August 4, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Toronto in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Sheila (née Medcalf). Loving father of Ross (Jackie) and David (Kyra), and grandfather to Alex, Margot, Reid, Mark, and Jamie Kappele. Step-father to Ian and Andrew Badgley (Victoria) and grandfather to Charlotte and Daniel Badgley. Predeceased by Barbara E. Kappele (née McCready) and parents Marjorie and Harold Kappele of Hamilton, Ontario. Survived by his brother Robert (Ruth) of Watertown, Ontario. Jim was born in 1925 and attended Central Collegiate in Hamilton. He studied engineering at the University of Toronto and trained as a pilot for the British Navy. In 1956, Jim was a founding partner of Kappele, Wright and MacLeod Limited, a consulting engineering company. Much to his sons' delight, Jim began working with Molson Breweries of Canada, retiring in 1991. Jim was inducted into the U of T Alumni Engineering Hall of Distinction in 1998. He built a cottage in Muskoka and was an avid skier at Craigleith Ski Club, both passions of which his children and grandchildren are grateful for. He was a longtime member of Eglinton St. George's United Church, and the Granite Club. Our family held a small private service, yet we look forward to raising a glass with you in celebration of Jim's wonderful life at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Avenue, on August 15th from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, M4N 3M5 or Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Boulevard, Toronto, M4R 1L2 or to a charity of choice.

