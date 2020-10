LUFFMAN, JAMES (Jim) Passed away on October 11. 2020 at the age of 73, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Moira and dad to Norman and James. He will be remembered by his family in the Orkney Islands and all his friends at the RCL Branch 66, as well as the Orkney and Shetland Society. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society