LUKIANCHUK, JAMES Passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 90, following a brief illness. His presence and kindness will be missed. Survived by his son, Mark and family, of Atlanta, son, Paul, of Parksville, his former spouse, Ina, of Calgary, his extended family, and friends from Club 626 Seniors. Predeceased by Mary, his companion of many years, his brother, John, sisters, Polly and Anne, brothers-in-law, John and Frank, and his parents, Zenia and Stefan. A private burial took place on Wednesday, August 14th. As he would say, "he has taken his final canoe trip to be reunited with his awaiting family and friends". There he will continue to play his accordion, dance the Kazatsky, play chess, and debate history and politics.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019