1/
JAMES M. "JIM" GRAINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAINGER, JAMES M. "JIM" It is with great sadness the family announces Jim's passing on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Mississauga at the age of 93. Loving husband of Evelyn for 68 years. Caring father of Gary, Judy, Janice (Jim) and Gail. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Megan, Trevor and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his entire extended family. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In memory of Jim, donations to Cooksville United Church (2500 Mimosa Row, Mississauga, ON L5B 1P7) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved