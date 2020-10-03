GRAINGER, JAMES M. "JIM" It is with great sadness the family announces Jim's passing on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Mississauga at the age of 93. Loving husband of Evelyn for 68 years. Caring father of Gary, Judy, Janice (Jim) and Gail. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Megan, Trevor and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his entire extended family. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. In memory of Jim, donations to Cooksville United Church (2500 Mimosa Row, Mississauga, ON L5B 1P7) would be greatly appreciated by the family.



