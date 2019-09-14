THOMSON, JAMES M. It is with heartfelt sadness, that we announce the passing of "Big Jimsie", as he was affectionately known by his family, on Friday, August 23, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Moira (deceased), for fifty-seven wonderful years. Loving father to Shirley, Ian (Allison) and Elaine. Cherished grandpa to Sean, Simon, Adelaide, Adrian, Hayley and Graeme, and great-grandpa to Charles, Brian, Sheena and Curtis. He was loved and respected by many who knew him as a great storyteller, an avid Glasgow Rangers fan, and a true gentleman. A celebration of life to commemorate his life will be held on a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada or Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation.

