MacLEAN, James "Jim" Employee of York Region District School Board and former employee of Armadale Public School. With great sadness the MacLean family announces the unexpected passing of their gentle giant, Jim MacLean, on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Barker). Cherished father of Carly, Tyler (Christine) and Trevor (Scott). Loving brother of Wendy, Lynda (Ken), Betty (Mike), Tina (Norm), Roddy (Julie) and Susie (Manny). Jim will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and animal friends Merlin and Mim. Jim was a lover of nature and animals with a wonderful sense of humour. He will be fondly remembered for his "Jim-isms" and as the MacLean family's therapist, storyteller, poet, stargazer and comedian. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2019 from 12 until 4 p.m. at Spring Lakes Golf Course, location at 4962 Stouffville Road, Stouffville, ON L4A 3S8. Casual dress is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre would be appreciated by the family. torontowildlifecentre.com "In the Jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight..."
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019