Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

McCARRON, JAMES MARTIN July 13, 1944 – July 16, 2019 My father had the biggest heart of anyone I ever met. From my first memories of him as a Beaver leader and (not so pro) soccer coach to his last days living in his Nursing Home, acting as the President of the resident council (which he won by 4 votes to 3 out of 120 residents), he was always looking out for others. He genuinely cared and advocated to help others with grace and dignity. He was the linchpin of the McCarron family as the oldest of seven brothers and sisters (Mary Catherine, Anne-Marie, Marguerite, Theresa, Michael and Paul). He loved each of them very much and cared for them when his own father suddenly passed away (when he was just 17 years old). He is survived by me, David, his son. His daughter-in-law, Andrea and the stars of the show, his loving granddaughters Abigail and Elizabeth. Whom will perhaps miss their Grandpa the most for his 'elevator rides' on his 'magic' hospital bed. As a highly respected educator for the Toronto District School Board for over 30 years he made a profound difference in the lives of so many work colleagues and former students. His love of travel, opera and Tina Turner defined him. He had a knack for impromptu speeches, toasts and had an all round sense of occasion that made him light up a room whenever he entered. I am forever grateful for the love and admiration my father displayed towards his one true love, my mother, Barbara, every day of her life in sickness and in health. He was forever by her side. Although we are deeply saddened by his loss we take comfort knowing that he has found peace and has been reunited with her. A celebration of life will be held at Highland Funeral Home (3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough) on July 20th and July 21st. Please see their website for further details.

