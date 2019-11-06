BROUGHTON, JAMES MAURICE Peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in his 88th year. Jim, beloved husband of the late Tish. Loving father of Howard and Karen (Tom Sturrup). Devoted grandfather of Brian (Anastasia) and Emily. Survived by his brother Peter (Marilyn). Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held. Family and friends are invited to a reception at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street), on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019