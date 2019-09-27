Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "JIM" McALEESE. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington 1167 Guelph Line Burlington , ON L7P 2S7 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

McALEESE, JAMES "JIM" April 8, 1927 – September 25, 2019 James (Jim) McAleese passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mary for 60 years. Loving father of Anne-Marie Killip (Chris), Teresa Kunzel (Steve), Paul McAleese (Jeni) and Kevin McAleese (Kerry). Proud grandfather of Andy (Traci), Jeff (Christina), Ryan (Sarah), Lauren, Cole, Chloe, Kenzie and great-grandfather to Hailey, Cody, Gabriella and his soon to be fourth great-grandchild. Jim will fondly be remembered by many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905- 632-3333), on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Jim's family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to the nurses and staff of 5N at Joseph Brant Hospital, Dr. Kent Taylor and Dr. Bill Procter for providing more than fifty years of Jim's care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The would be greatly appreciated by the family.



McALEESE, JAMES "JIM" April 8, 1927 – September 25, 2019 James (Jim) McAleese passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mary for 60 years. Loving father of Anne-Marie Killip (Chris), Teresa Kunzel (Steve), Paul McAleese (Jeni) and Kevin McAleese (Kerry). Proud grandfather of Andy (Traci), Jeff (Christina), Ryan (Sarah), Lauren, Cole, Chloe, Kenzie and great-grandfather to Hailey, Cody, Gabriella and his soon to be fourth great-grandchild. Jim will fondly be remembered by many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905- 632-3333), on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Jim's family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to the nurses and staff of 5N at Joseph Brant Hospital, Dr. Kent Taylor and Dr. Bill Procter for providing more than fifty years of Jim's care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 27, 2019

