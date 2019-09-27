JAMES "JIM" McALEESE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "JIM" McALEESE.
Service Information
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON
L7P 2S7
(905)-632-3333
Obituary

McALEESE, JAMES "JIM" April 8, 1927 – September 25, 2019 James (Jim) McAleese passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Mary for 60 years. Loving father of Anne-Marie Killip (Chris), Teresa Kunzel (Steve), Paul McAleese (Jeni) and Kevin McAleese (Kerry). Proud grandfather of Andy (Traci), Jeff (Christina), Ryan (Sarah), Lauren, Cole, Chloe, Kenzie and great-grandfather to Hailey, Cody, Gabriella and his soon to be fourth great-grandchild. Jim will fondly be remembered by many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905- 632-3333), on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Jim's family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to the nurses and staff of 5N at Joseph Brant Hospital, Dr. Kent Taylor and Dr. Bill Procter for providing more than fifty years of Jim's care. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.