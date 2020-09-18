1/1
JAMES MCCLUSKEY (JIM) CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, JAMES MCCLUSKEY (JIM) Died peacefully with family by his side on September 13, 2020 in Mississauga, in his 83rd year. James was born May 13, 1938 in Greenock, Scotland. He was the son of William Campbell and Annemarie (Anne) McCluskey. He is survived by his wife Fumi whom he loved dearly, his children Ryan (Louise), Fiona (Shawn), Ursula (Gregory), Ian (Tanya) and Peter (Kellie), his grandchildren Jake, Brendan, Ryley and Nathan and extended family in Canada and Scotland. He was predeceased by his beloved brothers Bernard and William. During his life, James served in the Scots Guards of the British Army, the London Metropolitan Police Service, the Toronto Police Service, the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve and was a member of the 48th Highlanders of Canada. James and his wonderful sense of humour will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral service. To share your thoughts and memories of James/Jim, kindly contact his family at farewelljamescampbell@ gmail.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
