JAMES (JIM) McERLAIN
McERLAIN, JAMES (JIM) October 21, 1922 – September 6, 2020 After a long wonderful life and a short battle with cancer, our amazing Dad, Jim passed away on September 6, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. Jim was father to Sue, Dianne (Steve), Elaine (Jason) and father-in-law to Donna. Much-loved Grandpa to Melissa, Allison, Lauren, Chloe and Ava. Brother to Trea and Bernadette (Babe). Predeceased by his wife Georgina (Dearsley), sons Barry, Glen, son-in-law Tom and siblings Hugh, Shawn, Malachy, Lawrence, Sheila, Margaret and Brenda. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss his stories and great sense of humour. After 35-plus years with Northern Electric/Bell Canada, Jim retired in 1982 and not long after began a second career at the Newmarket Court House as a Deputy Sheriff, which he enjoyed immensely. He volunteered with the Telephone Pioneers of Canada then McKenzie Health Centre in Richmond Hill until he was 90 years old. As he was once a referee for the OHL, he was the consummate Maple Leafs fan all his life and looked forward to his monthly luncheons with the NHL Alumni. We always knew when dad was nearby as you could hear him jingling the change in his pocket and whistling. We would like to thank the nurses, PSW's and staff at Richmond Retirement Residence for taking such good care of dad. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Grossman, Susan Ng, the staff, nurses and PSW's at Hill House Hospice. Such an amazing place. To honour Jim's memory, donations to the Hill House Hospice would be greatly appreciated www.hillhousehospice.com/online-donation-form/. Jim's daughters would like to say a very special thank you to Donna McErlain and Kevin Rankin for helping us with Dad. We are so grateful. As per his wishes, a private family ceremony will be held at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
