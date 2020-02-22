Home

McINTOSH, JAMES (JIM) Jim passed away quietly on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He fought this battle with grace and dignity. Retired from SKF Canada after 32 years. He is survived by his loving wife Rita. Children Anne (Allan), Audrey, Graham (Ginette), grandchildren Mark (Christi), Erin (Richard), Bryan (Sarah), Cailie, Seanna and Danelle (Mitchell), great-grandchildren Riley, Hailey, Logan and Dawson. Sister Sheena (Bob). Sisters-in-law Catherine (Jimmy) and Anne. Brother-in-law Walter and cousin Hugh (Brigitt). The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for Jim. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Wheel House in Wilmot Creek, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakeridge Bowmanville Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
