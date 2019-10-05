FAILLE, JAMES MICHAEL It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Faille on September 25, 2019, peacefully at home. He was brave and strong-willed and an outdoorsman who loved fishing. He leaves behind his sons Corey and Connor. The mother of his children Karen Faille (nee Wilson). His parents James E. Faille and Brigitte Faille (nee Bednorz). Predeceased by his sister Mercedes S. Faille. As per James' wishes, cremation has already taken place. A private memorial will be held in Huntingdon, Quebec at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019