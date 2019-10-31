GREGORY, JAMES (JIM) MICHAEL Peacefully, at home with his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in his 84th year. Loving husband to Rosalie (nee Bruno) of 60 years. Beloved father to Andrea (Daniel King), David (Dolores), Valerie (John Moore) and Maureen (Brian Sutcliffe). Cherished grampa to Remington, Katherine, Greyson, Lyle, Kade, Greg, Erik, Rachel, Eric, Christopher, Valerie (Steve Cowen), Nicholas and Pamela, and great-grandfather to Ben and Wes. Sadly missed brother of Gary (Karen), Rosemary (Larry DeGrace), Sharon (Ted Pitts), Patrick (Margaret), Cheri, and predeceased by Gloria Gandour and Raymond Gregory. Brother-in-law to Norma (Lorne Melara), Rita (Charles Pemberton) and predeceased by Elaine and Joseph Melara. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Pearl and his in-laws Louis and Laura Bruno. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00-4:30 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 1, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated a Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (3220 Bayview Avenue, Toronto), on Saturday, November 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. The family will also receive friends at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church (204 Alder Street West, Dunnville), from 10:00-11:15 a.m., on Monday, November 4th. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery (Robinson Road, Dunnville). If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's College School Bursary "Jim Gregory 55", Toronto Western Hospital "Urology", Blessed Trinity Parish, Dunnville Minor Hockey Association or St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019