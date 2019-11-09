Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael ROSENTHAL. View Sign Obituary

ROSENTHAL, James Michael At age 78, Jim passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He had been in ill health in recent years. Jim was predeceased by his parents Emil and Lena (nee Davis) Rosenthal. He leaves behind his spouse, Rema Nestereiczyk, former spouses Joanne Gwynne and Patricia O'Neill, daughter Suzanne Rosenthal, son James Rosenthal (Colleen McGill), son Patrick Rosenthal (Jessica Rapley-Hartley), 12 grandchildren, sister Carol Murphy, sister Jane Watters, brother-in-law Brian Watters and numerous other relatives. Jim was a chartered accountant but also sold commercial real estate and owned a successful bar/ restaurant, "Madcaps" on Queen St. W. in the early 1980s. Jim volunteered as a coach for the Scarborough Sabres. Cremation has taken place. On Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., the family will receive relatives and friends at Pine Hills Funeral Centre at 625 Birchmount Rd. A memorial service and reception will follow.

