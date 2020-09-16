James MONTLE

MONTLE, James The best father, grandfather and friend left us September 14, 2020, at age 95. James was happily married to Janet for 64 years until her passing in 2018. Together they had two children, David and Judi. James is fondly remembered by his two granddaughters Patricia and Andrea, great-grandson Ollie Gear, sister-in-law Kate Parker, his nieces Maureen Montle and Chandra Kelley and his nephews Mike Kelley and Rick Montle. Per James' wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral, but a future interment will occur at York Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to the charity of your choice.



