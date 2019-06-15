MUNRO, JAMES 35-year employee of Rothmans Peacefully at Humber River Hospital in his 91st year. Husband of Elizabeth for 37 years. Father of Karen, John and Andrew. Grandad of Michael. He will be missed by his extended family. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Monday, June 17th from 12 noon until time of memorial service in the Ward Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019