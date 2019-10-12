Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES NAIRN MOGRIDGE Jr.. View Sign Obituary

MOGRIDGE JR., JAMES NAIRN July 6, 1935 - December 26, 2018 James Nairn Mogridge, a traditional gentleman known to many as Jamie, Jim, Uncle Tall and B.I.L Jim, passed away suddenly at Mississauga Trillium Hospital on December 18, 2018. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend Sally (Sarah Ruttle Parker) of 48 wonderful years. Jim was born in Toronto, the eldest son of Helen and J. Nairn Modgridge Sr., (deceased) and is survived by his siblings Joy Davis (Alan-deceased), Bruce Mogridge (Elaine), Mary Timmerman (Ralph), and sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ronald Anderson and their families. Jim will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended families of very special friends. Sally appreciates the many kind words of sympathy as well as the generosity of friends and family for their donations and memorial flowers. Sally extends many thanks to the staff, volunteers and friends at Sunrise of Mississauga for their support. Both Sally and Jim appreciated Sunrise's loving care of Jim during his recent stay and always felt that they were a part of their family. An informal gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Nielson Park Creative Centre, 56 Neilson Drive, Etobicoke, ON, M9C 1V7 from 1-4 p.m. The Eulogy will begin at 2 p.m. In the last few years, Jim, in spite of his health difficulties always had time to be considerate about the welfare of others and it is his wish that family and friends continue to extend a deed of good will or contribute to a charity of their choice. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens at a later date.

