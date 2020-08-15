CARTER, JAMES NEIL September 19, 1934 – August 8, 2020 Raconteur, Bon Vivant, Astute, a Font of Knowledge, Salesman par excellence! James "Jimmy" Carter was born in Christiana, in the Parish of Manchester, Jamaica. He attended Jamaica College in Kingston, where he excelled in academics and sports. With his family, he immigrated to Toronto, Canada, in January, 1968, opening a new personal and professional life chapter. Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Patricia "Pat"; son Shane (Linda); daughters, Michele (Ralph), Deborah; grandchildren, Jana (Steve), Dylan, Evan, Elysia, Brad (Solcie); and great-grandsons, Ewan and Matthew. Also left to grieve are sister Jean and nephew Stephan; sister Faye and nieces, Lisa, Celia and Noelle; and numerous family members. Predeceased by his mother, Nesta Isadora (Bodden) Carter; father, Charles Stewart Bovell Carter; brother Peter Carter; and sister Florent Harleston (nephews, Alan, Carl, niece Shirley). Jimmy will be sorely missed by scores of extended family, friends and business colleagues in Canada and Jamaica. Jimmy loved gatherings of family and friends, reinforced by good food, single malt scotch and mellow wines. It was his stage - a grand opportunity for loud laughter, expansive conversation, arguments and domino games, all with a dash of Jamaican audacity. Celebrations, and indeed life itself, will never be the same without Jimmy. We miss you already, Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Canada, to support their fundraising efforts. Donations can be made through their website: jcobaca.org
, by e-Transfer payable to: treasurer.jcobaca@gmail.com or by cheque to: Mark Delfosse, President, JCOBACA, 48 Eliottglen Drive, Ajax, L1Z 0H2.