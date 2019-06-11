Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Norman BAKER. View Sign Service Information Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO 3299 DUNDAS ST Toronto , ON M6P 2A5 (416)-767-1176 Obituary

BAKER, James Norman September 1, 1916 - June 7, 2019 Norm passed away peacefully after a brief illness, in his 103rd year. Cherished husband of the late Eileen (née Bridges), adored father of Bob (Janet), Karen (Andrew), Janice (Scott) and proud grandfather of Nate. Predeceased by his daughter Ruth and his brother Hugh. Survived by his brother Gordon and his nieces, nephew and their families. Norm was a man of great faith and this faith got him through many challenges in his life and also brought him great joy. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Advent serving as Lay Reader for over 50 years, Sunday School Superintendent and Warden. He met Mom when they were both members of the Anglican Young People's Association (AYPA) in the late 1940's. Norm proudly served as a Sergeant in the Canadian Army with C Company of the Royal Regiment of Canada during WWII. He landed in Normandy on July 20, 1944 and fought through the Battle of Normandy, as well as through Belgium, Holland and Germany. He returned to The Netherlands for the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation. Dad was so amazed at the welcoming reception by the Dutch people. He also visited Juno Beach in 2004. He was a Life Member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 266. Dad was a people person and he spent his career in Sales travelling around Ontario for jewellery companies and Oneida Canada. Many of his customers became friends over the years and he kept in touch with many of them long past his days in sales. Gardening was a passion of Dad's and he would spend long summer days outside tending to his many vegetables. It was always a challenge for Mom to get him to come in for lunch or dinner. He repeatedly won the Best Vegetable Award at the Etobicoke Horticultural Society, usually for his butternut squash. His longevity can be attributed to his beautiful, caring wife of 70 years, keeping mentally and physically active, his faith, a positive outlook on life, a good sense of humour and a glass of red wine at dinner. Special thanks to Dr. Chris Stefanovich for his house calls and exceptional care of Mum and Dad over the years. Friends and family are welcome to join us at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto), on Thursday, June 13th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Friday, June 14th, 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Mary and St. Martha (1149 Weston Rd., Toronto). Burial at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of St. Mary and St. Martha. "Nighty night, Dad - Sleep Well, Love you"



