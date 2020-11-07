1/
JAMES NORTON "JIM" MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, JAMES "JIM" NORTON After a short, courageous battle with cancer, Jim died peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. Devoted husband of 56 years to Shirley (MacBride). Loving father to Denise (Ron) and Susan. Proud grandpa to Michael (Catherine), Jessica (Seth) and Kevin (Natalie). Born on March 12, 1942 to Julia and Clifford. Loyal brother to Sherwood, Bill, Charlie, Clifford and John. Brother-in-law to Patricia (Al), Jane (Bruce). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Julia and Cliff and brothers, Charlie and Bill. Jim was an accomplished Judo athlete, champion chess and pool player and a fabulous salesman. He was known for his sense of humour, quick wit and passion for film. Always thoughtful, kind and unassuming, saying, "There are no problems in life, just adventures," a motto his family embraces. Jim will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on within his daughters and grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved