MARTIN, JAMES "JIM" NORTON After a short, courageous battle with cancer, Jim died peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. Devoted husband of 56 years to Shirley (MacBride). Loving father to Denise (Ron) and Susan. Proud grandpa to Michael (Catherine), Jessica (Seth) and Kevin (Natalie). Born on March 12, 1942 to Julia and Clifford. Loyal brother to Sherwood, Bill, Charlie, Clifford and John. Brother-in-law to Patricia (Al), Jane (Bruce). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Julia and Cliff and brothers, Charlie and Bill. Jim was an accomplished Judo athlete, champion chess and pool player and a fabulous salesman. He was known for his sense of humour, quick wit and passion for film. Always thoughtful, kind and unassuming, saying, "There are no problems in life, just adventures," a motto his family embraces. Jim will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on within his daughters and grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.