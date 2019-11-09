O'BRIEN, James It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of our husband, father and grandfather, in his 91st year, at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Morrin) of 58 years. Dear father of Noreen and Will (Stephanie). Proud poppy of Shannon DiBiase (Jon), Caitlin (Adam), Shea, Maddy and Liam, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Simon and Eddie. Sadly missed by his brother Paddy (Joan), in Ireland, and sister Mary, in England. James will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W. Toronto. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019