O'MARA, James James Jason O'Mara in loving memory, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Devoted father to Timothy, Andrew (Isabel) and Matthew (Diana). Dear brother of Michael (Melinda), brother-in-law to David (Elaine) and sister-in-law, Julia. Best friend to family poodle, Toby. Will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. First and foremost, Jim cherished Joan and his sons. He was a Scout leader, chauffeur, comforter, teacher, quiet listener, and explorer. Together the family travelled the world, seeing Canada, the Bahamas, France, China, Mongolia, Egypt, and Japan. He was amazed by Chile and Easter Island and discovered his ancestral roots in Ireland. Jim received his PhD in historical geography at York University and MPA at Queen's. He joined the Ontario Civil Service, first, with the Legislative Research Service, followed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Ministry of Transportation, Metrolinx, and finally, Ministry of the Environment until his retirement. Jim was a lifelong learner and avid reader. He enjoyed projects around the home and at his beloved cottage. As a proud heart transplant recipient, he showed appreciation to his donor by committing himself to a healthy active lifestyle, with weekly visits to Toronto Rehab and daily hour long walks. He volunteered for TGH HeartLinks and gave counsel to other heart patients. The family wish to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Toronto General Heart Transplant Program, especially to Dr. Ross, Dr. McDonald, and Dr. Billia. Special thanks to Stella Kozuszko, RN, who provided compassionate support to Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Transplant program at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, Toronto General Hospital, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300.