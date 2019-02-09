WAINMAN, James Oakley Passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of June for over 60 years. Dear father to Carolyn. Predeceased by his brother Reginald. James was a professional Engineer with the Province of Ontario with over 30 years of service. Cremation to follow. In memory of James, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019