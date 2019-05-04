PATTISON, JAMES P. Age 91, of Etobicoke, born on August 25, 1927, in Richmond, BC, peacefully passed away at Dorothy Ley Hospice on April 25, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife Marion (Lindsey) and his children Bruce (Chantale), Robert, Glenn (Gita) and grand and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Marianne. Jim's memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Congregation in Mississauga (84 S. Service Rd.), on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019