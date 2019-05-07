Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES PATERSON BOSOMWORTH. View Sign Obituary

BOSOMWORTH, JAMES PATERSON December 24, 1956 - May 3, 2019 While spending time at his beloved family cottage in Muskoka, Jamie passed away. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Yule and his children Adam (Julie), Andrew (Kelly) and Mairi as well as his cherished grandchildren Jack, Ben, Katherine, Stella and Harry. Jamie had a special joy for life, which he shared freely with family, friends and all who crossed his path. His warmth and generosity impacted many lives and he will be dearly missed. A celebration of Jamie's life will take place on Saturday, May 11th between 2 and 6 p.m. at the family home. Any inquiries regarding the celebration may be directed to 647-967-0781. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aphasia Institute (

BOSOMWORTH, JAMES PATERSON December 24, 1956 - May 3, 2019 While spending time at his beloved family cottage in Muskoka, Jamie passed away. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Yule and his children Adam (Julie), Andrew (Kelly) and Mairi as well as his cherished grandchildren Jack, Ben, Katherine, Stella and Harry. Jamie had a special joy for life, which he shared freely with family, friends and all who crossed his path. His warmth and generosity impacted many lives and he will be dearly missed. A celebration of Jamie's life will take place on Saturday, May 11th between 2 and 6 p.m. at the family home. Any inquiries regarding the celebration may be directed to 647-967-0781. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aphasia Institute ( www.aphasia.ca ), 416-226-3636, Ext. 21. Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019

