James Patrick DOHERTY
DOHERTY, James Patrick Born December 20, 1955. Sadly, James passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, succumbing to the conditions of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Predeceased by his father, Joseph and his brother, Leo. Survived by his beloved daughter, Nichole; granddaughter, Tesla; grandson, Talon; his beloved mother, Julie; siblings Jo-Anne (Ian), Linda (James), Briane (Wendy), Teri (Bob), Joseph; nieces, nephews and friends. James will always be remembered and forever missed. A private service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery where James will be laid to rest with his father and brother. Online condolences may be sent to Morley Bedford Funeral Services. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Daily Bread Food Bank in James' memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
