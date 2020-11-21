DOHERTY, James Patrick Born December 20, 1955. Sadly, James passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, succumbing to the conditions of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Predeceased by his father, Joseph and his brother, Leo. Survived by his beloved daughter, Nichole; granddaughter, Tesla; grandson, Talon; his beloved mother, Julie; siblings Jo-Anne (Ian), Linda (James), Briane (Wendy), Teri (Bob), Joseph; nieces, nephews and friends. James will always be remembered and forever missed. A private service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery where James will be laid to rest with his father and brother. Online condolences may be sent to Morley Bedford Funeral Services. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Daily Bread Food Bank in James' memory.



