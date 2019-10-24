DONNELLY, JAMES PATRICK JOSEPH Retired R.C.A.F. Captain It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Donnelly at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his loving wife Hilary. Dear father of Michael (Tracy), Christopher (Julie) and Andrew (Bobbi). Devoted grandfather to Ryan (Amanda), Scott, Justin (Caroline), Christopher (Laura), Jamie (Andrew), Jessica (Tudor) and Clayton. Great-grandfather to Ethan, Alyssa and Lincoln. Past Grand Knight of the Marian Council 3881. The family would like to thank the staff of OTMH and Trafalgar Lodge for their care and compassion. Jim enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and cribbage with many friends in Oakville. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019