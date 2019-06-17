HARTT, JAMES PAUL With heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Paul Hartt on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice, at the age of 92. Beloved husband to the late Sonja Valdine Hartt (2012). Loving father to Patricia, Ellen, James Byron and the late Rebecca Anne (2010). Caring grandfather to many grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Donations in James' memory may be made to Hospice Muskoka and messages of condolences may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019