Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES PEACOCK McALPINE. View Sign

McALPINE, JAMES PEACOCK It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of James Peacock McAlpine on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 89 years of age. We are deeply saddened but relieved that he is no longer in pain and is at peace. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife, Irene, in 2004. Best father ever to Patricia Hetherington (Bruce), Scott McAlpine (Mary) and Linda Fitzgerald (Kirk); cherished grandpa to Ashley (Iain), Kyle, Liam, Emily, Alex (Kim), Ian, Marisa and Carly; and amazing great-grandpa to Nathan, Cameron and Sam. Born in Kirkmichael, Scotland in 1930, Jim was one of 9 children. He was predeceased by late brothers David, John, Mungo and Ian, and sister, Margaret. Jim is survived by three sisters, Agnes, Janet and May and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a true gentleman and, foremost, a family man. He was kind and generous of spirit and his witty sense of humour was only second to his incredible memory and story-telling. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives and he will be profoundly missed. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House (

McALPINE, JAMES PEACOCK It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of James Peacock McAlpine on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 89 years of age. We are deeply saddened but relieved that he is no longer in pain and is at peace. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife, Irene, in 2004. Best father ever to Patricia Hetherington (Bruce), Scott McAlpine (Mary) and Linda Fitzgerald (Kirk); cherished grandpa to Ashley (Iain), Kyle, Liam, Emily, Alex (Kim), Ian, Marisa and Carly; and amazing great-grandpa to Nathan, Cameron and Sam. Born in Kirkmichael, Scotland in 1930, Jim was one of 9 children. He was predeceased by late brothers David, John, Mungo and Ian, and sister, Margaret. Jim is survived by three sisters, Agnes, Janet and May and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a true gentleman and, foremost, a family man. He was kind and generous of spirit and his witty sense of humour was only second to his incredible memory and story-telling. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives and he will be profoundly missed. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House ( https://www.covenanthousetoronto.ca/homeless-youth/In-Honour-or-In-Memory ) or War Amps ( https://www.waramps.ca/ways-to-give/donate/ ) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Funeral Home MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

28 OLD KINGSTON RD

Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7

(905) 428-8488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close