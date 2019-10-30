JAMES PERCIVAL (JIM) ARNOLD

Obituary

ARNOLD, JAMES PERCIVAL (JIM) (Retired after 38 years at the C.N.R.) Jim passed away at the I.O.O.F. Home, Barrie on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in his 89th year. Predeceased by his wife Willa Mae Arnold (Lyons) in 1973. Loving father of Christa Arnold of Pickering. Proud grandfather of Maeve and Rebecca Moore. Fondly remembered by longtime friend Marian Harris. Family and friends may call at the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home (Hwy. 27 North), Cookstown, on Wednesday, October 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Cookstown on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Cookstown. A Masonic Service under the auspices of Manitoba Lodge 236 will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church or the I.O.O.F. Seniors Home, Barrie would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019
