DOYLE, James Peter March 1964 - November 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of James Doyle at his cabin on the lake, his favourite place on Earth. James was raised in Bloor West Village by Ann and Dr. William Doyle; brother to Cathy (Ralf), Julia (Cary) and Bernie (Alison), and known as Uncle Jim to his loving nieces and nephews. James' spirit and profound value for people was felt by his extended families in Etobicoke, Nova Scotia, on Bay Street, with the Bulls and Grizzlies, at Morrison Lake, as well as wineries and mines across not only Canada, but the world. James and Cassandra used to book dinner reservations for themselves as 'The Bigs', finding humour in showing up quite the opposite of tall. The truth is, James had a big smile, big stories, big determination, big dreams, and big optimism. He will be most missed by his daughter Chelsea Aiko and son Timothy James. To honour James, the family encourages you to donate blood with the Canadian Blood Services. A celebration of James' life will be planned when it is safe to do so.



