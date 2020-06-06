LAWS, DR. JAMES PETER Dr. James Peter Laws passed away on May 30, 2020, in his seventieth year. Beloved husband of Cathryn (Garrison), loving father of Maeghan (Michael) and cherished Grandad to Kaelan. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Lorna (MacCrory) Laws. Survived by his brothers Malcolm (Indira), Gavin (Sarah-Jane) and missed by many nieces and nephews. Jamie is fondly remembered by relatives and friends in the United Kingdom, Australia, USA and Switzerland. He was born on December 16, 1950 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and spent his early childhood in Africa before immigrating to Canada. Jamie enjoyed summers at Red Pine Camp, where he was a canoe-tripper for under-privileged children. He was actively involved as a Queen's Scout with the Boy Scouts of Canada and attended numerous World Scout Jamborees. Jamie was a world traveller, whether backpacking with his family or travelling with various sports teams. Jamie graduated from York University in 1973, specializing in Physical Education and Geography. He was appointed as the Head Athletic Trainer at McMaster University and subsequently as the acting Head Athletic Therapist at York University. In 1979, Jamie graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College and was appointed as the Chiropractor for the Toronto Argonauts Football Club, which he continued for nearly twenty years. Jamie was a professor at CMCC from 1975 to 1987 and was the principle author and editor of a textbook titled Chiropractic Treatment of the Lower Limb (1983). He became a Fellow of the Royal College of Chiropractic Sport Sciences in 1981 and was president from 1981-84. Jamie was a founding member of the Acupuncture Council of Ontario in 1995, as well as the Ontario Sport Therapists Association (predecessor of the Ontario Athletic Therapists Association). Jamie worked at 3 Olympic Games: Montreal '76, Calgary '88 and Seoul '88, as well as the Pan-Am Games '99, Para-Olympics '76 and many Canada, FISU, Ontario, Pan-Pacific and Masters Games. In 2004, Jamie became a Fellow of McLaughlin College at York University and he had career-long leadership roles in the College of Chiropractors of Ontario, Canadian Chiropractic Association, Ontario Chiropractic Association, CATA, OATA and the York-Peel Chiropractic Society. Jamie was inducted into the CATA Hall of Fame (2016), a recipient of the OCA Society Award (2000), the OATA Founders Award (2017) and the Dr. Michael Brickman Heart & Hands Award (2019). He had a private practice in Toronto from 1979-2018 and was committed to providing exceptional care to his patients. Jamie brought passion and dedication to his cherished professions of chiropractic and athletic therapy. He was an active member of St. Stephen's on-the-Hill United Church, participating in the choir and other leadership roles. Jamie attended vocal courses at Oxford University for many summers and participated in concerts. Jamie will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



