LYNCH, James Peter In Loving Memory Peacefully at Toronto on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 68 years. James, dearly loved husband of the Rose. Cherished father of Jessica and Olivia. Adored grandfather of Lorenzo. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family members and friends. Family and friends may call for visitation at the Highland Funeral Home in Markham, ON, 289- 301-5562, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. Private funeral and cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations be made to the Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store