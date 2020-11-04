PETROPOULOS, JAMES PETER Jim Petropoulos passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020 in Thornhill at the age of 82. He will be fondly remembered by his sons Stuart (Kristel) and David (Lauren); grandchildren Danielle (Sean), Nick and Hunter; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Logan; brother Peter (Jean); nephew Paul (Leesa); niece Jan (Drew) and great-niece Cassy. Jim graduated in 1960 with a bachelor of commerce from Queen's University. He was a professional chartered accountant and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1965. He was given lifetime status as a member in 2008. Jim was very active in different organizations such as Camp Olympia, C.J.G.A (Canadian Junior Golf Association) and the JCC/BJC where he was a 20 year plus volunteer. A memorial service will be held at York Funeral Centre on Friday, November 6 starting at 10 a.m. Due to gathering restrictions, attendance in person is by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed for public viewing on Jim's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca
. Please also visit the webpage for online condolences. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.