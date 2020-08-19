SLADE, JAMES PETER June 17, 1936 - August 13, 2020 It is with deep sadness the family of Peter Slade announce his passing at the age of 84. Dearest husband of 63 years to Lillian (Kegel), cherished father to Debbie (Jim Blizzard); Jim (Nancy Slade); Beth (Steven McClelland); and Peter Jr. Loving grandfather of 14, proud great-grandfather of 27, and caring brother of Ruth Slade and Lois Black (Dave). Peter was the founder and president of Slade's Cartage Ltd. For 56 years. He was a highly respected businessman known for his integrity and God-honouring principles. A strong faith in his Saviour, Jesus Christ, was preeminent in his life. Visitation and funeral arrangements available at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home. www.chapelridgefh.com