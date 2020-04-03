Home

Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
GRISÉ, JAMES PHILIP At the Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. James Grisé age 68 years, was the beloved son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Kew) Grisé. He was the dear brother of Paul Grisé and his wife Susan Fournier and Janet Quinn. Survived by nieces and nephews. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Groves Memorial Community Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, 519-822-4731, or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020
