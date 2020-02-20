|
PHILLIPS, JAMES "JIM" Passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Lempi and leaves behind his three children Ann (John), Marie and Tom. Loving grandfather to Lauren (Dwayne) and Jennifer and great-grandfather to Tiana and Savannah. Cherished brother to Alex, Robert, Helen, Harold and Marion. He will be greatly missed by his many cottage cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim proudly served the City of Toronto as the chauffeur to the mayors for 36 years. A special thanks to Sue and Sandra for all their loving care at Lakeside LTC. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Weston Chapel", 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. with words of remembrance at 3 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020