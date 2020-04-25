JAMES R. GIBSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBSON, JAMES R. On Saturday, April 18, 2020 James (Jimmy) R. Gibson passed away at the age of 77. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James L. Gibson, his mother, Ivy (Cormack), and his sister, Carole. He is survived by his nieces, Tanya and Michelle Roberts and his brother-in-law, Keith M. Roberts. He will be remembered for his skill and love of piano playing. Interment will be at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved