GIBSON, JAMES R. On Saturday, April 18, 2020 James (Jimmy) R. Gibson passed away at the age of 77. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James L. Gibson, his mother, Ivy (Cormack), and his sister, Carole. He is survived by his nieces, Tanya and Michelle Roberts and his brother-in-law, Keith M. Roberts. He will be remembered for his skill and love of piano playing. Interment will be at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto.

