RAMSDALE, James "Jimmy" After a short illness, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Pierrette (nee Venchiarutti). Jimmy will be missed by sisters Catherine (Ron) and Margaret; sisters-in-law Catherine (Gord) and Paulette (John). Also left to remember him are nieces and nephews as well as many close friends and colleagues. Jimmy and Petey cherished their life together. They provided each other with endless strength and love. Together they shared a passion for curling and many longtime friends and associates in the insurance industry. Golf was his greatest passion. Compassionate and hard-working, Jimmy was a steadfast rock. A true gentleman, his kindness brought out the best in everyone. A truly special person. Special thanks to the Surgical and Rehabilitation teams at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Old Mill, 21 Old Mill Rd., Toronto, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. In remembrance of Jimmy, reflect the beauty of his spirit in your life. Online condolences may be made through



Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 3, 2019

