Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
(416) 266-4404
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BRETTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES RAYMOND BRETTELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES RAYMOND BRETTELL Obituary
BRETTELL, JAMES RAYMOND Passed away peacefully, on February 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Joan of 66 years. Loving father of Richard (Corine) and Pamela and Grandad to Michelle. James was an avid jogger and physical fitness aficionado. He loved riding his bike throughout the city and tending to his garden. He was an undiscovered self-taught artist who spent many happy hours creating his pieces of chalk art. He was an accountant/auditor with Canadian National Railway for 44 years. We will miss you Dad. A memorial visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough), on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 12 - 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -