BRETTELL, JAMES RAYMOND Passed away peacefully, on February 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Joan of 66 years. Loving father of Richard (Corine) and Pamela and Grandad to Michelle. James was an avid jogger and physical fitness aficionado. He loved riding his bike throughout the city and tending to his garden. He was an undiscovered self-taught artist who spent many happy hours creating his pieces of chalk art. He was an accountant/auditor with Canadian National Railway for 44 years. We will miss you Dad. A memorial visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough), on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 12 - 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020